Breezy and cool with decreasing clouds this afternoon

The system that brought rain showers to western Mass. last night continues to push away as clouds slowly decrease this afternoon. It will be brisk and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 40's. The sky will clear tonight as winds diminish. Temperatures will fall to near 20 by morning.

The first weekend of December is looking cool and seasonable with temperatures in the low to mid-40s Saturday and mid-40s Sunday. Upper level disturbances will bring patchy clouds for both days, but sunshine will mix in as well.

A high pressure ridge will move in for Monday with a sunny sky and slightly above normal temperatures. Readings will reach into the upper 40s. High clouds will move in late in the day ahead of our next weather system.

A warm front will lift through on Tuesday bringing us clouds and some showers. By either Tuesday night or Wednesday a period of steady, perhaps heavy rain will move in as temperatures reach well into the 50s. Low pressure will move into eastern Canada and it's associated cold front will slide through the area. Behind the front colder air will drain in as the precipitation comes to an end. If the cold air drains in quick enough the precipitation could end as a period of wet snow. The elevated areas have the best chance of seeing this.

A pattern shift is likely starting Thursday. As this storm pulls away a blast of Canadian air will dive into the Eastern half of the country. This will bring us below normal temperatures. It looks as though the core of the cold will settle across The Ohio River Valley but we're still expecting temperatures to likely drop into the 30's for daytime highs. Right now things look dry.

