Field Trip Fridays: Bright Nights in Springfield

December has arrived, and the holiday season is now in full effect.

Many celebrate their annual holiday traditions right in Springfield's Forest Park neighborhood.

Bright Nights has been welcoming visitors since 1995, and Judy Matt of the Spirit of Springfield tells us she is excited for another busy season this year.

If opening night this year is any indication of what's to come this season, they are well on their way.



"The traffic on Wednesday night, opening night, the night before Thanksgiving, went all the way out to the highway; double stacked in both directions. It was the second busiest night, only surpassed by the first year in 1995 opening night," said Matt.



Since its beginning in 1995, Bright Night has grown and become known as the Northeast's premier holiday lighting experience and taking a ride through the park to see all the beautiful holiday displays it's easy to understand why.



From the moment you enter Bright Nights you are immersed in a variety of holiday displays.

"We had Milton Bradley and then Hasbro so we have permission to use the game of life and several of their characters," Matt continued.

Bright Nights pays tribute to one of Springfield's most iconic figures,Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.

"We had to go to Audrey Geisel, Theodor Geisel's wife and get permission to make all of the characters in Seussland and we are the only lighting show in America that has those characters," Matt noted.

As the holidays quickly approach, and if you're looking for something to do to keep the holiday spirit going, Forest Park in Springfield and check out Bright Nights.

