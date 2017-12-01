Springfield officer fired over controversial Facebook comment

A Springfield police officer accused of making a controversial comment on social media about the deadly Charlottesville attack has been fired.

Western Mass News was told former police Officer Conrad Lariviere was terminated from his job on Wednesday.

Lariviere posted the following comment from his personal Facebook account on a news article about the car which drove through a group of demonstrators in Virginia in August:

Hahahaha love this maybe people shouldn't block roadways

20-year-old Heather Heyer was killed in the attack and dozens of others were injured.

While comments were exchanged, Lariviere identified himself as a police officer which brought himself and the department into a national discussion focusing on if there are social media policies in place.

Steven Tatro, Vice President of Local 364 IBPO expressed in a statement the police union is disappointed with the commissioner's decision.

Tatro noted that there is no social media policy for members of their union.

Ultimately, the decision to fire Lariviere came to a head on November 21 during a Community Police Hearing Board meeting.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri determined that Lariviere's comment discredited the Springfield Police Department while violating their rules, regulations, and policies.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a statement and said he stands by the commissioner's decision to fire Lariviere.

