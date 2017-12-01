CVS pharmacies offer meningitis vaccines amid UMass outbreak

CVS pharmacies throughout western Massachusetts are offering meningitis B vaccinations for faculty, staff, and students at UMass Amherst.
The university declared an outbreak last week after two students became ill with a particular strain of meningitis.
On Thursday, UMass reported that around 1,500 students got their vaccinations. Vaccine clinics will run on-campus until Tuesday, December 5.
CVS Pharmacies and MinuteClinics will offer meningitis B vaccines at the following locations:
You do not have to make an appointment, and CVS wants to remind patients to have their health insurance and prescription insurance cards handy.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.