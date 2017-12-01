CVS pharmacies offer meningitis vaccines amid UMass outbreak

CVS pharmacies throughout western Massachusetts are offering meningitis B vaccinations for faculty, staff, and students at UMass Amherst.

The university declared an outbreak last week after two students became ill with a particular strain of meningitis.

On Thursday, UMass reported that around 1,500 students got their vaccinations. Vaccine clinics will run on-campus until Tuesday, December 5.

CVS Pharmacies and MinuteClinics will offer meningitis B vaccines at the following locations:

165 University Drive, Amherst, MA 01002 (MinuteClinic also available)

76 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002

367 Russell Street, Hadley, MA 01035 (Located inside Target)

366 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060 (MinuteClinic also available)

90 Main Street, Northampton, MA 01060

70 West State Street, Granby, MA 01033

Crystal Springs Plaza, 151 North Main Street, Belchertown, MA 01007

Route 10, 118 Northampton Street, Easthampton, MA 01027

1616 Memorial Drive, Chicopee, MA 01020

400 Beech Street, Holyoke, MA 01040

1176 Granby Road, Chicopee, MA 01020

451 Center Street, Ludlow, MA 01056

250 Whiting Farms Road, Holyoke, MA 01040

50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA 01040 (Located inside Target)

1990 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095

You do not have to make an appointment, and CVS wants to remind patients to have their health insurance and prescription insurance cards handy.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

