CVS pharmacies offer meningitis vaccines amid UMass outbreak

CVS pharmacies throughout western Massachusetts are offering meningitis B vaccinations for faculty, staff, and students at UMass Amherst.

The university declared an outbreak last week after two students became ill with a particular strain of meningitis.

On Thursday, UMass reported that around 1,500 students got their vaccinations. Vaccine clinics will run on-campus until Tuesday, December 5.

CVS Pharmacies and MinuteClinics will offer meningitis B vaccines at the following locations:

  • 165 University Drive, Amherst, MA 01002 (MinuteClinic also available)
  •  76 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002
  •  367 Russell Street, Hadley, MA 01035 (Located inside Target)
  • 366 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060 (MinuteClinic also available)
  • 90 Main Street, Northampton, MA 01060
  • 70 West State Street, Granby, MA 01033
  • Crystal Springs Plaza, 151 North Main Street, Belchertown, MA 01007
  • Route 10, 118 Northampton Street, Easthampton, MA 01027
  • 1616 Memorial Drive, Chicopee, MA 01020
  • 400 Beech Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
  • 1176 Granby Road, Chicopee, MA 01020
  • 451 Center Street, Ludlow, MA 01056
  • 250 Whiting Farms Road, Holyoke, MA 01040
  • 50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA 01040 (Located inside Target)
  • 1990 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095

You do not have to make an appointment, and CVS wants to remind patients to have their health insurance and prescription insurance cards handy.

