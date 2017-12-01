Hampden Co. Sheriff explains ramifications after thousands of drug cases dismissed

On Thursday, prosecutors across the state announced they're planning to dismiss thousands of drug convictions related to actions taken by a chemist inside a state drug lab in Amherst.

Western Mass News is learning more about the ripple effect of that announcement.

Nearly 4,000 district and juvenile court cases linked to Sonja Farak will be dismissed in Hampden County alone.

That number doesn’t include superior court cases and therefore, that number will likely grow.

In total, around 7,000 convictions were related to Sonja Farak, a former chemist who pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing drugs and tampering with evidence at a state drug lab.

In the Pioneer Valley, more than 5,400 cases will be dropped.



A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Committee for Public Counsel Services, in which they sued the Attorney General’s office, Martha Coakley was the Attorney General at the time.

“The Attorney General’s office had this information right in front of them and it said Sonja Farak is committing malpractice," said Bill Newman of the American Civil Liberties Union.



Farak’s malpractice included tampering with evidence and using drugs.



“The Attorney General’s office sat on that evidence and didn’t distribute it,” Newman explained.



“There’s an additional 500 to 1,000 cases where Sonja Farak worked on those cases and they went up to superior court,” said Hampden County District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni.



Those cases will be reviewed.



“The people that have been released due to the questionability and validity of the evidence, people have gotten off Scot-free,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.



Cocchi told Western Mass News that could mean possible ramifications.

“If these men and women want to go back into the community because they got a free pass and they wanna engage in that type of behavior again, we’re gonna catch them," Cocchi added.



The average sentence at Hampden County Jail is around 7 months so no one has been released yet.

There may be plenty of people still in prison who had their evidence tampered with.

