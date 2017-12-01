Ludlow artist designs cleats for Patriots game this weekend

If you’re watching the New England Patriots this weekend, or any other NFL game for that matter, you might want to keep an eye on the players’ cleats.



The National Football League’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” fundraiser for charity has kicked off in time for the holiday season.



Some of the shoes were designed by a Ludlow artist, Joe Ventura who is quickly gaining national attention for his work.

For Ventura, his life-long passion has been creating works of art with an air brush.



"It was just a god-gifted talent that I have, and I'm able to share it with everybody," said Ventura.



Ventura runs his own air brush studio in the garage of his Ludlow home.

That's where he creates the artwork on the gear your favorite collegiate and professional athletes take on the field.



"I've never really gotten star-struck by anybody, it's just cool," Ventura noted.



It takes anywhere from 6 to10 hours to complete one of the masks, helmets, or cleats, but at the end of the day, no matter who it's going to, it's the perseverance he's learned along the way that matters most.



"It's not about me, it's about taking care of my family. This is my way to take care of my family," Ventura explained.



While Ventura’s work has kept a roof over his head, it has also opened doors to once in a lifetime opportunities.

He and his son found themselves on the field to watch the Patriots play in Tampa Bay, a reminder of how hard work and dedication can pay off.



Ventura told Western Mass News he's always looking for a helmet ,or pair of cleats to try his new ideas. To contact him for custom work, you can email him at jdallcustom@gmail.com or by phone at 413-455-8841.

