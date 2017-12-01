Blake Shelton records video for Quaboag Regional after deadly crash

A community still in mourning gets an uplifting message from one of country music’s elite.

Country music star Blake Shelton sent a video to students and staff at Quaboag Regional Middle/High School, just weeks after three teens were killed in a car crash.

Blake said he said he knows how they feel as he lost his brother in a crash when he was younger.

On November 7, Christian Congelos, Jaclyn Desrosiers and Lena Noonan were killed after the car they were in hit a pole and rolled over.



"It's the worst possible feeling, it's confusion, it's anger, it's just an overall brokenness, it's just going to take a lot of time to heal and if you can find comfort in anything, it's that they're in a better place now," Shelton said.



Superintendent Brett Kustigian released a statement to Western Mass N which read in part:

The Quaboag Regional School District continues to do everything possible to support our students, our staff and our entire school community. This has been a difficult time for all of us and I wanted to thank Blake Shelton for sending the uplifting message

During a time of unspeakable heartache for so many throughout the small knit community, Blake Shelton was able to offer a message of hope and healing.

"Just wanted to say I'm thinking of you, it gets easier, it just takes a long time, just always honor their memory and never forget about them. God bless you guys, i'm praying for you," he said.

