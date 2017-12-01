Local professor discusses difficulties in reporting sexual harassment

In the last few months and weeks, sexual harassment and misconduct allegations have touched many facets of our culture - from comedians, to news anchors, and Hollywood producers.

Yet, a study by the government agency responsible for processing sexual harassment complaints said the issue is a far reaching one, with estimates that 1 in 4 people are affected by workplace sexual harassment.

Before Matt Lauer, it was Charlie Rose. Before him, it was Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey and before that, Harvey Weinstein.

All of these men have been accused of sexual misconduct in the last few weeks.

As investigations into these allegations are ongoing research by the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission offers insight into this issue.

"Unwanted physical touching was formally reported only 8% of the time; and sexually coercive behavior was reported by only 20% of the women who experienced it. On average, anywhere from 87% to 94% of individuals did not file a formal complaint."

Further, the agency explained:

"Anywhere from 25% to 85% of women report having experienced sexual harassment in the workplace."

"Unfortunately we live in a society where the victim is inspected almost more deeply than the perpetrator is if you put them on the stand," said Anne Stewart, a psychology professor at AIC.

Stewart also has an expertise in human sexuality. She said that she's not surprised that so many instances go unreported as many fear retaliation.

"For a long time victims were not taken seriously and it got brushed under the rug as this is part of a culture society is becoming less accepting of the culture," Stewart explained.

As more victims come forward, Stewart told Western Mass News there is a strength found in sharing their experiences.

"Like I see in a college classroom, if you ask a question and one person raises their hand, but as soon as that one student breaks the tension and asks the question, all the students finally feel comfortable to ask," Stewart added.

