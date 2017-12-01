Westhampton home in limbo over permit issues

A family invested their life savings into building a cozy home in the hills, then their zoning permit is pulled.

It's a fight over just four feet.

A previous building inspector gave the family this permit to build.

They poured the foundation - only to later be told that the home was too close to the road.

"We found a small little sunny cape that was adorable," said Amber Kellogg of Westhampton.

Kellogg dreamed of building a home on property passed down to her through the generations

"That way, we could pass it down to our kids," Kellogg explained.

Kellogg was issued a permit by the building inspector. She had the green-light to go.

"We did everything that we were supposed to do," Kellogg added.

The foundation was poured and her pre-fabricated home was on the way.

That is when they hit their first road block.

"Apparently, our neighbor had issued the appeal and we later found out that she issued the appeal because she said we didn't get all our signatures. To the best of our knowledge, we did," Kellogg said.

The former building inspector had made a mistake during a recent site check of the property.

Town ordinance requires that the foundation be set back 50 feet.

That boils down to a difference of "four feet, four feet," Kellogg noted.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of the building permit. It clearly shows they were approved to build and the foundation was good to go.

The family would have to rip up their foundation and possibly move their well - costing them upward of $60,000 unless they got a variance.

"The final vote was two opposed and three in favor, but any vote for the ZBA, it has to be a super majority, so we had to be 4-1," said Richard Tracy with Westhampton's zoning board of appeals.

The zoning board of appeals heard the case.

Western Mass News reached out to town officials. We heard back from board member Richard Tracy. He voted in favor of awarding the variance.

"There was no justification, no real reason not to grant the variance," Tracy explained.

Now, the stress has taken a toll on the whole family. Kellogg's seven year old daughter is taking it the hardest.

"Mommy, we don't have a home. Why don't we have a home?" Kellogg said,

Kellogg and her family are pushing forward. They hope that there is still hope for their dream home.

If the matter is not resolved, they plan on filing a lawsuit.

"What's supposed to be the happiest time in your life - to build a home for your kids, to pass it down to your kids. To have this happened? People should do to others what they would want done to them," Kellogg said.

Western Mass News spoke to the neighbor of the abutting property, but she declined an interview.

We also reached out to the town building inspector, who has not returned our messages at the time this story was published.

