Chicopee hosts annual tree lighting

The city of Chicopee got into the holiday spirit Friday night with its much-anticipated tree lighting event.

It was all smiles in downtown Chicopee for their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The event kicked off at 4:30 p.m. at Market Square, which is in front of city hall.

Families got to enjoy holiday treats, hot chocolate, music, and even a visit from Santa Claus himself.

City councilor at large Frank LaFlamme tells Western Mass News his favorite thing about the holidays is family and this event has a way of bringing many different families together.

"It's a magical experience and brings people downtown. Like I said. I think it shows the spirit of Christmas," LaFlamme explained.

Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos had the honor of turning the lights on.

The tree will be up through New Years.

