Springfield arrest leads to nearly 200 bags of heroin and two illegal guns seized

Police report that two illegal guns, nearly 200 bags of heroin, and several other drugs have been recovered following an arrest Friday.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Friday, officers arrested 39-year-old Nathaniel Wilson at an Orange Street gas station.
Walsh noted that detectives then searched Wilson's Ranney Street home and found two weapons and a number of drugs.
According to police, the following were found during the search:
Wilson is facing several charges including trafficking in cocaine, distribution of a class A substance (heroin) with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
