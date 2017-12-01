Springfield arrest leads to nearly 200 bags of heroin and two illegal guns seized

Police report that two illegal guns, nearly 200 bags of heroin, and several other drugs have been recovered following an arrest Friday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Friday, officers arrested 39-year-old Nathaniel Wilson at an Orange Street gas station.

Walsh noted that detectives then searched Wilson's Ranney Street home and found two weapons and a number of drugs.

According to police, the following were found during the search:

196 bags of heroin

Approximately 27 grams of powdered cocaine

19 oxycontin Pills

25 capsules of 'Molly'

73 Xanax pills

Makarov 9mm handgun

FEG 9mm handgun

18 live rounds of Ammo

Wilson is facing several charges including trafficking in cocaine, distribution of a class A substance (heroin) with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

