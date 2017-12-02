Active shooter training at Hampshire Mall in Hadley

Today, emergency crews from across the Pioneer Valley will take part in an active shooter simulation at the Hampshire Mall to make sure they’re ready to respond should such a situation ever occur.

It’s a situation nobody ever wants to find themselves in…being stuck in a place like a mall, with people all around, and suddenly chaos breaks out…an active shooter is in the area.

And first responders in western Mass. are taking part in a drill this morning that will get them ready to deal with just that…because as we’ve seen you can be at a concert, a club, or even a church and evil acts can still happen around you.

Today’s drill is all part of a grant through the Contracting Group, an emergency response consultant, who’s running the event. And the Hadley Fire and Police Departments decided this is how they wanted to use that money ...to train for the worst.

The drill will take place this morning and it will involve everything that comes with these sorts of situations except live ammunition.

We’re told the scenario will begin in the food court and first responders will arrive on scene and make entry into the mall. While others begin to secure the area from bystanders.

There will be simulated casualties…triage centers for the wounded. Over ten agencies in all…including fire and police departments from Hadley, Easthampton, Northampton and UMass.

