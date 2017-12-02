Rt. 5 ramp to I-91North back open in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Rt. 5 ramp to I-91North back open in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Rt. 5/South End Bridge ramp in Springfield to I-91 Northbound is back open.

State Police in Springfield confirmed the news with Western Mass News Saturday morning at about 7:15 a.m. 

The MassDOT made the announcement on Friday, saying that it would be re-opened "Saturday morning."

Ramps and exits have been reopening as part of the I-91 viaduct project which is months ahead of schedule. Read more here, just click

