Rt. 5 ramp to I-91North back open in Springfield

The Rt. 5/South End Bridge ramp in Springfield to I-91 Northbound is back open.
State Police in Springfield confirmed the news with Western Mass News Saturday morning at about 7:15 a.m.
The MassDOT made the announcement on Friday, saying that it would be re-opened "Saturday morning."
Ramps and exits have been reopening as part of the I-91 viaduct project which is months ahead of schedule. Read more here, just click.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.