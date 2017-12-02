A seasonable start to the weekend

It's going to be a dry and seasonable start to the weekend with a fair amount of clouds but we should also see some sunshine. Milder air moves in for the middle of the week with a chance for rain.

We will battle quite a few clouds over the weekend, especially today as a few disturbances pass through. We will see a dry and seasonable day with highs in the lower 40s. High pressure will keep things quiet and dry tonight with lows falling back to the 20s and we return to the mid-40s Sunday with some sun in the mix. Overall, a nice, quiet start to December.

A ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere builds across the East starting Monday. We will see a mostly sunny, seasonably mild day as high pressure at the surface also remains in control. The ridge will allow warmer air into New England Tuesday and Wednesday, but at the same time, we are tracking our next storm system. Clouds will build quickly Tuesday and temps climb into the low 50s late in the day from a passing warm front. It isn't looking like a washout, but showers roll in as the day progresses.

A slow-moving cold front will bring rain Wednesday with highs hitting mid 50s before the front passes. The front will begin to exit Wednesday night, but colder air diving in may bring a period of a wintry mix into early Thursday morning. This is just a "possibly" right now, so stay tuned for more details in the next several days.

Colder air will move into the eastern half of the country late next week and weekend, but the "big" cold will be well west of New England. Our temperatures do fall back below normal though and highs in the 30s to low 40s are likely Friday and next weekend. A few snow/rain showers may be possible as well due to a lingering front offshore and waves riding along it.

While we may not be talking record-breaking cold, our temperatures look to trend near and below normal over the next few weeks. With this pattern setting up, the colder than normal air will give us better chances for snowflakes out through Christmas. Be sure to keep an eye out!

