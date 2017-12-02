Southampton Police: New street sign stolen, suspect caught on camera

A new street sign in the town of Southampton has been stolen, police report. This was the new Pomeroy Meadow Rd/College Highway sign.

The Southampton Police Department reported the theft to their Facebook page saying the sign was stolen at 7:13 p.m. Thursday, November 30th.

Police know the exact time because the theft was caught on camera.

"We have video of a young male grabbing the sign and are looking in to more possible video to identify the suspect," the Southampton Police Department explained.

The sign was stolen from the island of Pomeroy Meadow Rd and College Highway intersection.

"...It was laying (there) after an afternoon motor vehicle crash broke it off of the sign post," noted police.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Southampton Police Department regarding the video they have of the suspect.

If you know where the sign is or have any information that could help police with this case, please contact Southampton police at 413-527-1120.

