Body recovered from the CT River below the Gill-Montague Bridge

Body recovered from the CT River below the Gill-Montague Bridge

GILL (WGGB/WSHM) -

A male's body was recovered from the CT River below the Gill-Montague Bridge Wednesday, however the District Attorney's Office reports the death is not being considered suspicious.

Mary Carey, with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office confirmed with us that the body was that of a 40-year-old man.

State Police along with  Gill, Montague, Erving, and Greenfield, all responded to the scene. 

The NWDA's Office also reports that the Turners Falls Technical Rescue Team was called in as well. 

