Chicopee police organize third annual 'cop on top' fundraiser

Members of the Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden County Sheriffs Department joined forces on Saturday for the third annual 'Cop on top' fundraiser.

The event is where police officers stand on top of the roof at the Walmart in Chicopee to encourage the community to raise money and awareness for the Special Massachusetts and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk said as of 4 p.m. they have raised $6,280.

Various items such as TV's, sport memorabilia, and other items will also be raffled off.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and show their support as the fundraiser goes on until 7 p.m.

