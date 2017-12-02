Frontier Regional School fires boys soccer coach

A boys soccer coach at Frontier Regional School was fired over a Facebook post that allegedly referred to a sexual relationship and drug use with a student in 2009, according to school officials.

Lynn Carey, Superintendent of Frontier Regional addressed a formal letter to parents and students about the school’s decision to fire a coach after the Facebook post was brought to their attention on November 30.

Carey confirmed with Western Mass News that letter was referring to boys soccer coach Dale Totman.

The letter obtained by Western Mass News said in part:

We continue to take all actions necessary to ensure that our students are educated in a safe and healthy environment and want you to know that the administration and staff of the Frontier Regional District are available to provide support to students.

The letter noted the school district alerted authorities and an investigation is underway.

