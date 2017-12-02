Family of murder victim Jafet Robles speaks out

On Saturday, family and friends of Jafet Robles came together to send him a special birthday wish.

He would have turned 34 years old on December 2, but his memory is being well-preserved as his family searches for answers.

Robles’ body was found in Chicopee’s Szot Park with multiple gunshot wounds back in September.

Destiny Robles, stood alongside her three brothers in Springfield as they sent balloons into the night sky.

"He made sure that all his kids knew the important things about getting involved in the community. Be a better person for yourself, how to be a good person," Robles said.

The Springfield community knows Jafet Robles’ for his activism, but his children remember his gentle and kind spirit.

A looming mystery remains as Jafet's murder remains unsolved.

"We were just like brothers. Today I stand in solidarity with his daughter, his sons to find justice," said Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez.

His killer remains unknown, but his family and friends continue to search for answers.

"We want to move on. We can’t. It’s harder not knowing who did it," said Destiny.

A $5,000 reward is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.