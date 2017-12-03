Bomb threat found at Westfield State University overnight

There was a report of a bomb threat overnight at Westfield State University, a residence hall was evacuated and State Police were called in with bomb-sniffing canines.

This is the same residence hall, Scanlon Hall, where an incident was documented involving a racist note that was left in an inbox next to the door of a member of the residential life professional staff.

Western Mass News learned about the bomb threat early Sunday morning after being contacted by a viewer.

Westfield State University representative, Tricia Oliver, confirmed the threat was found in Scanlon Hall and that the building was evacuated overnight.

"A bomb threat message found in Scanlon Hall prompted the evacuation of that residence hall at 2:30 a.m," she explained to Western Mass News.

State Police, Westfield Police, and Westfield State University Police all responded. State Police searched the building with "bomb-sniffing canines" and after completing that search Oliver says police cleared the scene.

"No threat found," Oliver explained to Western Mass News. State Police Trooper Quigley at the Russell Barracks confirmed they were called to WSU overnight to assist campus and local police with the incident.

The 'All Clear' was give around 5 a.m.

School officials are continuing to investigate this situation and have asked that anyone with information on those responsible for this incident to call Westfield State University Police tip line at 413.572.8690.

Anonymous tips can be relayed through the Silent Witness link by clicking here.

In response to our question about steps taken to notify students of the threat, Oliver told Western Mass News they did alert the campus community. “We issued a university communication following the threat, but during a threat there is protocol called door-to-door alert since. This is protocol for residence hall specific threats. Following the all clear the campus wide alert went out," Oliver said Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story closely and will update this story as more details emerge.

