Driver dies following crash on Main St. in West Warren

A Warren man died following a crash Saturday on Main St. in West Warren.

Edward Stawiarz was 62-years-old.

The Warren Police Department reports they were called to the scene of a one car accident at about 5 p.m. Saturday. This was in the area of 2107 Main St.

"Upon arrival a black 2005 Pontiac Vibe was observed sideways across the road at that location with an unresponsive male operator," noted police.

Local firefighters and first responders performed CPR at the scene. Stawiarz was then transported to Mary Lane Hospital in Ware by ambulance. Police say he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

"A witness who was driving behind the vehicle, stated Stawiarz was driving very slowly traveling east on Main St. in West Warren approaching the traffic lights at the North and South St. intersection," explained police.

When the light turned red, the witness stopped but Stawiarz did not.

"(He) went through the light and proceeded down Main St.," police reported.

According to the female witness, Stawiarz's vehicle slowly veered off the road onto a sidewalk and an embankment before striking striking a utility box.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

State Police and the Warren Police Department are continuing to investigate.

