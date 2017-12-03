6 Firefighters killed in Worcester fire 18 years ago remembered

It's been 18 years since six firefighters were killed in the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. fire, but despite time passing, these heroes have not been forgotten.

Today, the Worcester Fire Department remembered these heroes.

18 years ago today we lost Tim, Jerry, Tom, Paul, Jay, and Joe. We remember and honor them today, and always. Time may pass, but the impact of their sacrafice lives on within our department. Please take a moment to remember them and their families today. pic.twitter.com/OrZG4WEiGn — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) December 3, 2017

Firefighter Paul Brotherton, Firefighter Timothy Jackson, Firefighter Jeremiah Lucey, Firefighter James "Jay" Lyons III, Firefighter Joseph McGuirk, and Lieutenant Thomas Spencer, died on December 3, 1999 after they became lost in a multi-floor, "maze-like," warehouse building that had caught fire while searching for 2 homeless people.

According to The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the cold-storage and warehouse building had six-floors and the fire was spotted by an off-duty police officer who was driving by.

"When the first alarm was struck at 1815 hours, the fire had been in progress for about 30 to 90 minutes. Beginning with the first alarm, a total of five alarms were struck over a span of 1 hour and 13 minutes," reports NIOSH.

73 firefighters responded that day ... 6 tragically ended up losing their lives.

"Fire fighters from the apparatus responding on the first alarm were ordered to search the building for homeless people and fire extension. During the search efforts, two fire fighters became lost, and at 1847 hours, one of them sounded an emergency message," says NIOSH.

The report goes on to say,"Fire fighters who had responded on the first and third alarms were then ordered to conduct search-and-rescue operations...During these efforts, four more fire fighters became lost."

8 days later on December 11, 1999, all six firefighters' bodies had been recovered.

"It is presumed that the homeless people had accidentally started the fire on the second floor sometime between 1630 and 1745 hours and then left the building," noted NIOSH.

The memory of that day and the memory of the six firefighters continues still.

Today we remember the #W6 @WorcesterFD firefighters who died in the 1999 Cold Storage Warehouse fire and keep them and their families in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/9mKz99SGYQ — MA DFS (@MassDFS) December 3, 2017

To read the full report by NIOSH click here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.