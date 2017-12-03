Firefighters called to a report of a fire at home in Westfield

Emergency personnel have responded to a report of a fire at a home in Westfield.

According to Lt. J. Pitoniak with the Westfield Police Department, they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m.

Both police and firefighters responded.

"Report says it's a basement fire," Lt. Pitoniak explained to Western Mass News.

This is at 34 Dickinson Place.

At this time there's been no reports of any injuries.

