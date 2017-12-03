New England Open for USA powerlifting comes to East Longmeadow

For the first time in 30 years, Power Clean Fitness hosted the New England Open for USA powerlifting.



Hundreds of the top powerlifters on the east coast competed in the two day event.

Power clean fitness is a gym in East Longmeadow.

Owner Michael Zolkiewicz says this is expected to be the largest powerlifting event ever held in Western Mass.

"There's 165 athletes. We've had over 500 people here throughout the weekend and they range anywhere from teenagers to our oldest competitor this weekend was 72," said Zolkiewicz.

The gym was selected to host the event because of their facilities and equipment.

