104th fighter wing conducting night training

Member of 104th Fighter Wing return to Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield on Sunday.

The 104th fighter wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard will conduct night training flights starting tomorrow.

The training is expected to run through Thursday.

Area residents will see and hear aircraft taking off and landing, with landing taking place until about 9pm during this period.

The missions will launch from Barnes Westfield regional airport in Westfield, Mass.

The pilots will be training on both homeland defense and overseas wartime aviation skills.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.