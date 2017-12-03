A sunny and dry start to the week. Rain moves in on Tuesday

After a seasonable weekend skies should gradually become partly cloudy overnight with cold temperature. A dry day is on tap to start the work week before milder air and the chance for rain moves in later Tuesday into Wednesday.

This evening will also feature a return of the supermoon, which appears 14% larger and 30% brighter, but clouds may obscure viewing. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as lows drop back into the middle 20s.

A ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere builds across the East starting Monday. We will see a mostly sunny, seasonably mild day as high pressure at the surface also remains in control. The ridge will allow warmer air into New England Tuesday and Wednesday, but at the same time, we are tracking our next storm system. Clouds will build quickly Tuesday and temps climb into the low 50s late in the day from a passing warm front. It isn't looking like a washout, but showers roll in as the day progresses.

Rain will continue Tuesday night with lows falling back into the middle 40s. It looks like the rain will continue into the first part of Wednesday with the potential for some wet snow flakes to mix in before the precipitation comes to an end. Highs on Wednesday will top out near 50 early before falling as the day wears on.

Colder air will move into the eastern half of the country late next week and weekend, but the "big" cold will be well west of New England. Our temperatures do fall back below normal though and highs in the 30s to low 40s are likely Friday and next weekend. A few snow/rain showers may be possible as well due to a lingering front offshore and waves riding along it.

While we may not be talking record-breaking cold, our temperatures look to trend near and below normal over the next few weeks. With this pattern setting up, the colder than normal air will give us better chances for snowflakes out through Christmas. Be sure to keep an eye out!

