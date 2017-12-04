Nice start to the week but lots of changes on the way

It's a chilly but dry start and we should see more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures than yesterday so the workweek is off to a good start. Make sure you have the sunglasses and scraper ready to go as you head out the door.

Today will be mostly sunny and seasonably mild with temperatures into the middle 40's. An area of low pressure will track into eastern Canada bringing with it clouds and rain. The clouds will build in overnight with spotty showers developing tomorrow morning. A steady rain will move in late in the day and into tomorrow night. Rain could be heavy at times as we turn breezy and mild. Temperatures will climb into the 50's tomorrow night. There could even be a rumble of thunder.

Rain will end early on Wednesday morning with falling temperatures. The rain may end as a few flakes in the Berkshires. The wind will swing around into the northwest as readings start near 50 then fall into the upper 30's by sunset. This will be the start of a pattern change.

The colder air will drain into the northeast and by the weekend temperatures will be below normal with highs in the 30's. Meanwhile, there will be a few systems off shore that will need to watched closely. One or more of them could bring us the a few bouts of snow. The first would arrive on Saturday. It certainly isn't a given but the potential is there.... Stay tuned.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.