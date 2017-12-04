Rain on the way and a brief warm-up before cold settles in

Temperatures drop quickly this evening and bottom out early tonight for western Mass as high clouds increase. Temperatures overnight will steady out and slowly climb as our wind flow shifts to the south and dew points climb. Skies will become cloudy for Tuesday morning and a stray shower is possible early, but wet weather chances go up throughout the day. Grab the umbrella as you head out-you will need it later in the day for sure.

A powerful storm system over the Great Lakes is bringing a blizzard to portions of the northern Plains and its quite warm ahead of a cold front draped through the Ohio valley. Temperatures may take their time warming up, so prep for a chilly (though seasonable) day. We will see temps climb through the 40s during the afternoon and eventually hit 50s by the evening. We could briefly hit 60 before midnight!

Rain may be heavy at times Tuesday evening and night as the front comes into western Mass and a rumble of thunder along with many picking up a half inch to near an inch. Winds may gust to 30-40mph as well. Rain will end overnight and winds should lighten behind the front. Temperatures will hit their peak right after midnight, then will fall through the 40s Wednesday with clearing skies.

Thursday and Friday are looking fairly quiet and back to around normal with highs in the low 40s Thursday and upper 30s Friday with some sunshine.

A trough continues to dig eastward, bringing colder air with it and our high temps over the weekend stay in the lower and middle 30s. We will be tracking a few systems traveling along the jet stream and developing off the coast Friday night and again Saturday night into Sunday. There is potential for both of these to bring us some snow, but there is a ton of uncertainty at this point. For now, going with snow showers Friday night with coatings possible, then a chance for a few inches of snow on Sunday. HOWEVER, there’s still a lot of time for this to change-and it likely will… so stay tuned!

