MA Senate President, Stan Rosenberg is stepping aside.

The Latest on the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Senate President Stan Rosenberg's husband. (all times local):

A spokesman says Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg has agreed to step aside as leader of the chamber during an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations surrounding his husband, Bryon Hefner.

Rosenberg had previously planned to remain on as Senate President but recuse himself from all matters related to the investigation. But on Monday he informed colleagues just prior to a Democratic caucus that he would not serve as president during the probe, though he will remain in the Senate.

The Senate is likely to vote Monday to authorize the appointment of an independent investigator whose focus likely would be on whether Rosenberg knew about Bryon Hefner's alleged behavior, or if Hefner had any clout when it came to Senate matters.

Rosenberg has not been accused of wrongdoing. He expressed shock over the allegations and maintained Hefner exerted no influence on the Senate.

Several men told The Boston Globe that Hefner sexually assaulted or harassed them.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, EARLIER DETAILS FOLLOW

The Massachusetts Senate plans a special session to discuss sexual misconduct allegations lodged against the husband of Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

Rosenberg has promised to recuse himself from any matters related to the investigation but otherwise will continue to preside over the Senate.

Rosenberg said Hefner will soon enter treatment for alcohol dependency.

