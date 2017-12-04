Westfield State installing cameras following racist incidents

Reports of a racial and anti-Semitic message is linked to a bomb threat over the weekend at Westfield State University.

This comes as hundreds of new security cameras are being installed throughout campus today. Administrators are hoping this will help curb any criminal activity on campus.

Western Mass News stopped by the campus Monday to speak with students about it all.

"It’s horrible what’s going on. Nobody should be going through it," Latin Taylor tells us.

After a string of racially-biased incidents under investigation...Westfield State University is taking steps to better secure the campus. The installation of 400 cameras across campus is the latest move to ensure safety and aid in any future investigations.

"I think putting up the cameras is a good idea just so we can catch whoever is doing it. Catch them in the act," notes Taylor.

Early Sunday morning -- a bomb threat in Westfield State University’s Scanlon Hall forced an evacuation. State Police along with Westfield and campus police combed the building.

"I got really nervous. I was really shocked. And my first reaction was to check on one of my friends," Dierdre Sandstrum explained to our news crew.

Meanwhile, a racist and anti-Semitic threat was reported in the same building. A university spokesperson tells Western Mass News the two incidents were indeed linked.

Monday they move forward with setting up the cameras.

"I think it could be good and bad," student Jess Connors says.

Some students still have questions about the safety measure…

"When I found out about it, I mean, I guess it’s good for security purposes. But at what point do you sacrifice freedom for security..." Tyler Bevan tells Western Mass News.

These incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police. The Westfield State University Police tip line is 413.572.8690.

