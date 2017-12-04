Investigation underway into former soccer coach who was fired

A boys soccer coach has been fired from a Franklin County high school after a Facebook post caught the attention of school administrators.

Western Mass News went to Deerfield today...Below is what we uncovered.

Many of the parents we spoke with Monday were hearing about this for the first time. Western Mass News has learned the coach in question was working part time at the school, and was not a full time staff member. And police tell Western Mass News this is an ongoing investigation.

Dale Totman is no longer the varsity boys soccer coach at Frontier Regional High School. The reason? According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent of Deerfield Public Schools last week:

"We were notified about a public Facebook post by a member of our coaching staff that referenced a sexual relationship and drug use by the coach with someone who was a student in 2009."



The letter went on to say that no current students are involved in the matter and:

"We want to assure you that our students' educational and emotional well-being is the most important concern for us."



We took a look at Totman’s Facebook page and were unable to find any post similar to the one described in the letter.



Totman graduated from Frontier Regional in 2004 and became the junior varsity coach in 2009, the year of the reported incident.



In 2011 he took over as the boys varsity coach.

We stopped by the police station where they told us an active investigation is underway. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

We have reached out to the former coach as well as the superintendent of schools for further comments but they did not return our messages.

