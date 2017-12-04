WNEU athletics department donates to 'Toys for Tots'

The clock is ticking for the Marines to get toys to children in time for the holidays as part of their annual 'Toys for Tots' drive.

Today, Western Mass News got a big donation from several athletic departments at Western New England University.

"Oohh a new star present."

A trunk full of toys.... unloaded one-by-one and put under the tree inside the Western Mass News lobby.

"A big Lego box."

The athletics department at WNEU has been collecting toys for weeks.

Athletes from the softball, lacrosse, tennis and football teams helped load up and hand deliver some of the hottest toys to Western Mass News.

'It's a very great feeling, you feel wonderful and like fulfilled which is very appreciated and you don't realize how far a little kindness can go," men's soccer team, Arcel Kabongo-Ngoa told us.

The athletic department and the student- athlete advisory committee collected nearly 50 toys in honor of Landen Palatino.

Landen passed away earlier this year after a long battle with brain cancer.

"Landen's story is just so inspiring and inspired all of us really and the coaches and the administration, athletics and athletes to be able to get involved," President of the student-athlete advisory committee, Garrett Jones.

"I'm really proud of the university for everything they've accomplished," adds Garrett.

These toys will go a long way. This year, the Marines tell Western Mass News a record number of families are asking for help. Therefore, they need a record number of toys.

WNEU athletics happy to make a difference.

"I think the teams did a really great job of bringing all of these toys as you can see. There's a really diverse selection, we've picked up every toy you can really think of so the kids should be happy this holiday," notes Garrett.

"I don't ever want to see a kid not get a toy on Christmas and as an athletic department, we're trying to make sure that doesn't happen," he says.

Western Mass News is a proud sponsor of the Marine Corp's 'Toy's for Tots' campaign.

For those who have passed by in the last couple of weeks, the construction is done outside of our studios -- and more toys continue to come in.

You can bring a new, unwrapped toy between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to our at 1300 Liberty Street studios in Springfield now through December 15th.

Thank you to everyone who has already donated!

