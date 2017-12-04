Camera missing from Holyoke Medical Examiner's Office, next of kin notified

A medical examiner is now on administrative leave after a camera was reported missing from the Holyoke Medical Examiner's Office.

The communications director for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner tells Western Mass News that they have notified next of kin that photographs routinely taken by a medical examiner during examination may have been on the memory card of a camera that was reported missing within the last week.

They say after an exhaustive search the camera has not been found.

The medical examiner's office decided to notify the next of kin of the 801 people who were examined in the Holyoke office between July 31, 2015 to November 24, 2017.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. As new details emerge we'll provide an update.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.