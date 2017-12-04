Longmeadow residents unhappy with road paint smudges on Converse Street project

As the Converse Street project in Longmeadow rolls into the final phase of painting, some drivers have disrupted the road paint, resulting in some smudges along the street.

But Town Manager Stephen Crane would like residents to look at the big picture of the project, not the swerves of paint.

“If you can measure the impact of the project by the number of complaints you get during, it has been really well done.”

Road paint can dry in as quick as 30 seconds, but the colors here on Converse likely stay wet for a bit longer than that.

Today we saw crews redoing some of the work with town officials asking those who live and drive down Converse to, “stay patient if you see the paint truck. Don't drive on the markings.”

If you do happen to get road paint on your car, you're going to want to hit it with some water, preferably within an hour after driving over the paint.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.