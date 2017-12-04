'Blizzard Bags' are here to stay says one local school district

Winter has just about arrived and while some schools still do the traditional "snow day" meaning no school, others are turning to 'Blizzard Bags.'

For one local school, this school year is not the first time they've done this.

Students at Gateway Regional High School in Huntington are getting ready for a second winter of Blizzard Bags. And they could be coming to other schools as well.

The Blizzard Bag program is designed to count snow days as regular school days.



"Year one went really well. There were some bumps at the beginning trying to get everything settled in," says David Hopson, superintendent Gateway Regional School District.

Blizzard Bags are in their second year in this school district…It's a program geared toward eliminating make up days for school when Mother Nature delivers its worst.

"So students have 5 days to complete the work," notes Hopson.

Work, that is geared towards the grade you're in and specifically picked by your teacher to complete.

"We went from a finished rate of about 92% in the first one, Blizzard Bag Day, to 100% in the last one and I think that's because students finally started to realize that Blizzard Bags both counted for an attendance day as well as being averaged into their grade for the semester in the year," Hopson tells Western Mass News.

According to the superintendent, the Blizzard Bags were a success in year one, making the decision to bring them back for a second year, easy.

This past May, the district polled students, parents and teachers about the program and the numbers show the success first hand.

Over 65% of teachers believe the program should continue…34% of parents agree and students are mixed…with numbers showing 30% are for Blizzard Bags while 30% are against the idea.

Hopson tells Western Mass News that Gateway has served as an example to other schools, and he's held presentations to show them how it works.

"We had half a dozen schools show up here," he says.

But that doesn't mean there's no time for fun in the snow…

"You know a snow day should be fun in some respects," Hopson adds.

So the schools have made it clear they won't be doing Blizzard Bags on back to back days.

