Massachusetts one of four state with widespread flu cases

With winter kicking into full swing, so is flu season.

According to the CDC, Massachusetts is deemed one of four states with widespread flu cases.

We spoke with a doctor at Baystate Medical Center and he is urging people to get the flu shot if they haven’t already.

Doctor Daniel Skiest said there have been an uptick in confirmed flu cases in the last week in Massachusetts and even within Baystate Medical Center.

He said with more people getting vaccinated, the more the community as a whole can be protected from risks of getting the virus.

You can ask your doctor, or the local pharmacy about getting the vaccine.

“Get a flu shot every year, usually in the fall. The reason is because the flu can change every year. Changes a little bit and mutate and what it was last year isn’t the same as this year, and duration of protection is about a year.”

Some symptoms of the flu include having a running nose, cough, sore throat, headache and fever.

Dr. Skiest said that if you think you have the flu, go see your doctor immediately.

He also suggests for older folks to ask for the higher dose of the flu shot, since your immune system isn’t as strong.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.