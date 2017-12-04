Over 400 students arrive at Springfield schools from Puerto Rico

Springfield schools have more than 400 new students and counting.

All have moved here from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

The district admits, that with more students enrolling daily from the island, it's a monumental task.

A classroom at Indian Orchard Elementary School in Springfield has several new students, all from Puerto Rico.

In fact, the entire district has 408 new students who left the island after Hurricane Maria to come here, and that number is growing daily.

“We're embracing them just as if nothing happened. They are our children,” said Assistant Springfield School Superintendent Lydia Martinez.

Lydia Martinez told Western Mass News that they work closely, daily, with multiple city and community agencies to make sure these new students, some of them homeless, have everything they need.

“We actually handle what they need for school. Once they come in, they get uniforms, backpacks. We have coats that we give them and really make sure that they come in as part of the process seamlessly. They get breakfast, they get lunch, there's no lag time.”

Now nine years old, Shannira Andino is in third grade. She is one of many students volunteering to help.

“I know they need a lot of help, so I needed a lot of help when I came, so I decided to help them, so I told my teacher if I could sit next to them so I could help them.”

Shannira has taken it upon herself to act as a translator.

“Because I know it’s been very hard for them in Puerto Rico. They don't know a lot, so we have to teach them and help them understand, so that they will understand and help others if they want.”

Martinez, a native of Puerto Rico, said the support of fellow students like Shannira, teachers, and the community is critical.

“It's been an amazing ride, and unfortunate ride, but amazing to see them and to know that they have so many family and friends here in Springfield that's ready to embrace them and the community that's embracing them as well. It's been very emotional but very fulfilling. “

