Breezy, mild and rainy tonight, then heading into a colder weather pattern

Rain continues to fall across western Mass tonight as a cold front moves in from the west. Southerly wind gusts up to 30-35mph will gradually subside and rain will taper off during the overnight hours as this front moves east. Our temperatures managed to hit upper 50s tonight ahead of the front, but once it passes, cooler air will return.

Temperatures will fall to the mid-40s by dawn, then low 40s by the early afternoon. We see clouds decrease and end up with some good sunshine by the afternoon. Overall, it will be a dry, brisk and seasonable Wednesday.

We turn chilly Wednesday night with lows falling into the low 20s and Thursday is looking sun-filled and seasonable with highs in the low 40s. High temperatures only make it into the upper 30s Friday, then lower to mid-30s over the weekend.

Our trough continues to dig south and eastward, allowing for colder air to build into New England. A few weak waves of low pressure will travel around the jet stream, over the Atlantic this weekend-one Friday night and one Saturday night. Both systems look to stay well offshore, however some moisture may make it this far west, providing flurries and snow shower potential. Any measurable snow would be out toward SE Mass and Cape Cod, but it would be minor.

We are looking dry and cold for Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday we need to keep an eye on… forecast models are showing a good piece of energy drifting southward and spawning a coastal storm near the New England coast. This far out, there isn’t much detail to provide, but if a coastal storm does develop and stay close by, then measurable snow would certainly be possible-so keep an eye on the forecast over the next week!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.