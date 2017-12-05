Rain moving in this afternoon

It's a milder start this morning but it's a grayer start too. There may be a stray shower around this morning but the chance for rain goes out this afternoon and especially this evening. Make sure you grab the umbrella as you head out-you will certainly need it later on.

A powerful storm system will move into eastern Canada putting us on the mild side of things. Temperatures will spend most of the day in the 40's however will spike into the 50s this evening. We could briefly hit 60 before midnight!

Rain may be heavy at times this evening and through the first half of tonight as the front comes into western Mass and a rumble of thunder along with many picking up a half inch to near an inch. Winds may briefly gust to 30 mph as well. Rain will end overnight and winds should lighten behind the front. Temperatures will hit their peak near midnight then fall into the 40's by morning.

Tomorrow will be rather windy and seasonable with readings staying in the 40's. The wind will put a chill in the air.

Thursday and Friday are looking fairly quiet and seasonable highs in the low 40s Thursday and upper 30s Friday with some sunshine.

A trough continues to dig eastward, bringing colder air with it and our high temps over the weekend stay in the 30s. The core of the cold will settle in to our west however things still are looking chilly for us. We will be tracking a few systems traveling along the jet stream and developing off the coast Friday night and again Saturday night into Sunday. There is potential with these systems however at this point it is looking as though most of the energy will stay off shore. For now we are going with flurries Friday night then a chance for a touch of light snow or flurries Sunday morning with coatings. However it's still very early so STAY TUNED!

