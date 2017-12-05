Road rage arrest made in Chicopee following crash

A Chicopee man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in "road rage" following a crash on Royalton and Bromont streets.

On Monday, Chicopee police along with an ambulance, were called to the scene. This was just before 2:30 p.m.

It was for, "a vehicle that crashed into a shed," explained Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department.

When officers arrived they found a red Honda vehicle with 2 passengers standing outside, 2 witnesses, and a Ford truck, with the driver still on scene.

The Ford truck is allegedly the vehicle that struck the shed, and police have identified the driver as 51-year-old, William Chaput.

"The operator of the Honda stated his passenger began to get sick, so he pulled over at Bromont and Royalton St. At that point, a Ford truck sped past them, swerved in front of them, hit the vehicle than drove over a lawn and struck a shed on Bromont St.," explained Wilk.

But the truck driver, allegedly Chaput, didn't stop, according to police.

"The operator of the truck then backed up, through the brush and lawn, and then intentionally sped up, and drove at the parked Honda, striking the passenger side doors. The operator of the truck then backed up again, and parked, revving his engine, yelling at the parties in the Honda," noted Wilk.

After speaking with Chaput and the 2 witnesses on scene, officers arrested him.

"Our officers spoke with the truck operator who stated that he continuously lost control of his truck in striking the vehicle and shed," added Wilk.

Chaput is facing several charges including 2 Counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

A female passenger in the Honda was transported to the hospital by ambulance after complaining of neck and back injuries, police say.

Chaput was transported to the Chicopee Police Department. He has been released on $540 bail.

