Vehicle crashes through Petco store in Pittsfield

A motor vehicle crashed through a Petco Animals Supplies store in Pittsfield Tuesday morning.

The Pittsfield Police Department and Fire Department were both called to the scene.

Amazingly, no one inside the store was hurt.

"No customers or employees were injured in this incident," noted Pittsfield police.

City Building Inspectors were called in to evaluate the building's structure. Petco is located on Merrill Road.

"The elderly driver is unharmed," noted police.

No word if any charges or citations will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

