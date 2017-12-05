Woman hit by car while walking her dog in Holyoke identified

The woman who died after getting hit by a car while walking her dog last week has been identified by the DA's Office.

Zoe Rosenthal was 52-years-old and a Holyoke resident.

She was allegedly struck by a 63-year-old male driver while walking along Lyman and Canal streets around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, November 27th.

She was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

"This is an open and on-going investigation," says James Leydon with the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and the Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit of Hampden District Attorney's Office.

