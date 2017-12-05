Cause of deadly fire in Springfield determined

The cause of the deadly fire on Melrose Street in Springfield Tuesday was improper disposal of smoking materials according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Springfield firefighters were called to 2 separate "working fires" in the city Tuesday afternoon. One individual was taken to Baystate Medical Center with what were originally described as "critical injuries."

The 2 fires occurred on Grochmal Avenue and Melrose Street. These two streets are not near each other, we will note.

The Springfield Fire Department first Tweeted out a "#workingfire 88 Melrose St." just before 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. About a minute later they then Tweeted out,"Second working fire 93 Grochmal Ave."

According to Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner the fire on Melrose St. broke out at around 1:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the individual who was transported was a 69-year-old man. He was rescued from the basement with burns. First responders had to perform CPR on him before he was taken to Baystate.

Dennis Leger later reported that he had passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in the fire.

A firefighter at the scene was transported with an "eye injury," Leger also explained to Western Mass News.

3 people were displaced in the Melrose St. fire. The Red Cross was called in to assist.

Damage to the home is estimated at $100,000. It appears, according to fire officials, that the fire started in the basement.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad has been investigating the Melrose St. fire along with the State Fire Marshal's Office.

