Police: "Grinch" stole Christmas wreath from senior center

West Springfield police want to identify this "Grinch" who allegedly stole the Christmas wreath from the Senior Center on Sunday.

Take a close look at the video...

Do you know who this person is?

"WSPD is looking to identify the GRINCH who stole the Christmas Wreath...," West Springfield Police said on their Facebook page.

If you do recognize this individual, or have any information that could help police solve this case, please contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.

