Medical examiner in Holyoke placed on leave after camera goes missing

A medical examiner has been placed on leave from the state's Holyoke office after a camera containing hundreds of photos taken during autopsy investigations went missing.

The photos of 801 bodies examined by the state Medical Examiner's Office in Holyoke are still nowhere to be found after a camera used by one of the medical examiners was reported missing last week.

Felix Browne the spokesperson for the Medical Examiner's Office tells Western Mass News the medical examiner in question has been working here for 10 years.

When we spoke with Browne via e-mail to find out more about the nature of these photos and why there were so many on this memory card, here's what we he told us: We asked: Are these photos always stored on a memory card instead of on a drive?

Felix Browne: No. Could the photos contain information that could identify individuals?

Felix Browne: Unlikely but possible

The cameras in question are allowed to be taken out of the office and when we asked if photos are always stored on a memory card instead of a secure drive we were told they are not.

Browne also told us he can't recall another time when a camera or memory card had gone missing and says that there will very likely be changes to the protocol surrounding cameras.

As to what those policy changes are the department was not specific.

