Belchertown police look for credit card fraud suspect

Do you know who this suspect is? If so, contact the Belchertown Police Department.
He's wanted in connection with a "credit card fraud case," police say.
The pictures you see are from the Westfield Walmart this past Sunday, December 3rd. They were taken at around 6:30 p.m.
The suspect left in the vehicle that's pulling out.
Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact Officer Fitzgerald at the Belchertown Police Department at 413-323-6685 or email DFitzgerald@belchertown.org
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.