Belchertown police look for credit card fraud suspect

Belchertown police look for credit card fraud suspect

BELCHERTOWN, MA

Do you know who this suspect is? If so, contact the Belchertown Police Department.

He's wanted in connection with a "credit card fraud case," police say.

The pictures you see are from the Westfield Walmart this past Sunday, December 3rd.  They were taken at around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect left in the vehicle that's pulling out. 

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact Officer Fitzgerald at the Belchertown Police Department at 413-323-6685 or email DFitzgerald@belchertown.org

