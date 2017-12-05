Belchertown police look for credit card fraud suspect

Do you know who this suspect is? If so, contact the Belchertown Police Department.

He's wanted in connection with a "credit card fraud case," police say.

The pictures you see are from the Westfield Walmart this past Sunday, December 3rd. They were taken at around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect left in the vehicle that's pulling out.

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact Officer Fitzgerald at the Belchertown Police Department at 413-323-6685 or email DFitzgerald@belchertown.org

