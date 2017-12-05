Tips on how to save for last minute holiday travel

When traveling during the holidays it can be tempting to turn into the Grinch.

If you’ve yet to book your ticket don’t panic, as there is still time to plan if you’ve put off your holiday travel itinerary.

Western Mass News stopped by a local travel agency and found now is the time to buy, and offers some tips on how to save on last minute trips.

While you might have missed some of the best prices for airfare during the holiday season, a bargain is still available.

Denise Nowak said that there are still ways to salvage a holiday trip.

The first is to shop around for nearby airports:

“Why don't you look out of Boston, Albany, Worcester, Providence.”

Check one way fares, and choose your travel days wisely. The 22nd and 24th are the busiest for getting to destinations,

"Getting back to where you came from could be anywhere from December 26 to December 29, and now you're picking up the New Year's Eve travel."

Be on the lookout for flash fares: Starting this morning, Jetblue began their holiday flash sale with $20 one way tickets from Boston to NYC.

Granted the dates are limited and they sell out fast, but the carrier said they’ll have more discounts on Wednesday.

Nowak also said to be wary of cheaper airlines as some may only have one plane at that airport, meaning an issue could leave you stranded waiting for another to come from their hub:

Whereas the major carriers, American, Delta United, they have backup planes in their prime locations, one of them being Bradley.

