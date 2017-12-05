Local immigration lawyer comments on US fully enforced travel ban

Late yesterday, the Supreme Court announced that it would allow the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six majority Muslim countries.

While this is not yet a final ruling on the travel ban, the news has reached folks here at home.

Over the last twelve months or so, we’ve seen different versions of this travel ban, but one thing that has stayed the same is that the countries on it are mostly Muslim countries.

A local immigration attorney said that the rhetoric among her clients has changed.

President Donald Trump announced the latest version of the travel ban in September.

The Supreme Court allowed the enforcement Monday, signaling a possibility that the court may eventually approve the ban, which blocks people from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen from traveling to the US.

While this Supreme Court decision was a victory for the Trump administration, opponents say the ban shows bias against Muslims.

The American civil liberties union responded on Twitter:

“To Muslims in the United States, those kept apart from loved ones by the ban, and everyone who cherishes religious equality, we stand with you. We continue to fight for freedom and equality and for those who are unfairly being separated from their loved ones. #nomuslimbanever.”

Andrea Reid, an immigration attorney in Springfield told Western Mass News that her clients have become almost immune to the travel ban.

“When the first few months of this administration came into effect, folks were a little bit more taken aback. You heard the rhetoric, but you honestly didn’t think it was going to happen.”

Reid said most of her clients are from Central America, the Dominican Republic, the Caribbean islands, and Africa, and that even they worry that the list of banned countries could grow, but Reid reassures them.

“Know the law, be prepared and have a game plan as to what you’re going to do if the worst comes to reality.”

The restrictions vary for the countries on the list, but in most cases, citizens of those countries would be unable to emigrate to the US permanently and would be barred from working, studying or vacationing here.

One of those differences in details includes Iran, for example, will still be able to send its citizens on student exchanges, but those visitors will be subject to enhanced screening.

Another example is that Somalis will no longer be allowed to emigrate to the US, but may visit with extra screening.

