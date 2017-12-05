USPS reminds people to properly pack packages for Puerto Rico

About four times the average number of packages are being sent to loved ones in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico this holiday season.

But the US Postal Service told Western Mass News that some people aren't packing their packages properly, and that makes it difficult to make sure that it will arrive the same way you sent it.

They remind you to make sure the box is sturdy enough for what you're sending.

Also, use packaging tape instead of scotch or masking tape, and put the address inside the box as well as on the outside.

"When we try to reassemble something if it comes apart, it's good to know if it's separated from its wrapping, maybe that added identification will be helpful to us," said Maureen Marion.

The postal service expects to deliver more than 850 million packages this holiday season.

That's anywhere from 10 to 12 percent more than last year.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.