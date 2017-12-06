Clear and cold overnight; seasonably cold ahead

Behind the cold front that swung through early today, temperatures have been on the chilly side all day. Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures tumble into the middle 20s.



Sunshine will be abundant for much of Thursday with seasonable highs. A few clouds may arrive in the afternoon, but nothing to worry about.



A big dip in the Jet Stream will allow cold air to slowly filter into New England. This will be especially evident over the weekend as afternoon highs will only reach into the mid 30s. With the cold air in place, a few disturbances that travel along the Jet Stream may bring some flurry chances to western Mass. The best chance for measurable snow will be in southeastern Mass and near Boston. For western Mass, a few flakes to light accumulations are possible.



The cold continues into next week as Monday will be dry and sunny.



Another disturbance will slide up the coast by Tuesday. New England will still be cold enough for that system to bring snow to the area, but the exact track of that storm remains to be seen. There is the potential for more measurable snow, but it's too early to say just how much.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.